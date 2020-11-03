Planned Parenthood officials admit under oath that they sold aborted baby parts

(LifeNews) A new video featuring sworn testimony from Planned Parenthood leaders presents evidence that the abortion chain lied to Congress and the media about its aborted baby body parts trade in Texas.

The Center for Medical Progress released the video Thursday [Oct. 29], highlighting conflicting statements that the abortion chain made about its Planned Parenthood Gulf Coast affiliate in Texas, The Federalist reports.

“When the undercover videos were first released, Planned Parenthood delivered a carefully-constructed script to the public and to the press minimizing their involvement in fetal experimentation–but under oath, their story changes,” CMP founder David Daleiden said.

Initially, Planned Parenthood claimed that its Gulf Coast affiliate does not have a fetal tissue program, only an agreement with the University of Texas to donate placentas to its medical researchers, according to the video.

However, according to 2019 court testimony featured in the CMP video, that is false. The video shows Melissa Farrell, the vice president of research at Planned Parenthood Gulf Coast, admitting under oath that her affiliate provides the “products of conception in its entirety” – which includes the aborted baby’s body, placenta, umbilical cord and amniotic sac — to the university.

CMP also uncovered contracts showing that Planned Parenthood Gulf Coast charged $150 per specimen to the University of Texas.

The new video also shows testimony by Dr. Mary Gatter, a former medical director of Planned Parenthood Los Angeles. Gatter was shown on earlier CMP videos haggling about the cost of aborted baby body parts and saying, “I want a Lamborghini.”

In her sworn testimony, Gatter answered questions about Novogenix Laboratories, LLC, a company that her Planned Parenthood affiliate used to work with to collect aborted baby body parts.

When Gatter was asked if her affiliate had researchers other than the Novogenix company come “to collect” aborted baby parts, she said no at first. However, later she clarified: “Can I just–let me, I’d like to amend that, to say, there is a difference between tissue collection for a big organization, that they collect the tissue – a tissue procurement organization – and a specific research project. Now, we may in fact have been involved in specific research projects, but that’s a whole different category from fetal tissue donation.”

The Center for Medical Progress has exposed a number of troubling statements from Planned Parenthood leaders’ sworn testimonies this year. Among the most horrific was a video released in June showing a Planned Parenthood partner admitting that body parts were harvested from aborted babies who still had beating hearts.

On Wednesday, Planned Parenthood asked a federal judge to seal the court deposition videos so that CMP cannot share them publicly anymore, according to The Federalist.

Daleiden said the billion-dollar abortion chain must be held accountable.

“Now we know that Planned Parenthood flagrantly lied to the United States Congress about the extent of its abortion clinics’ criminal trafficking in fetal body parts for experimentation. How long will public officials continue to allow them to get away with it?” he asked.

For years now, Daleiden and the Center for Medical Progress have been uncovering shocking details about Planned Parenthood’s abortion practices, including the harvesting of aborted baby body parts for research.

Not only have the Center for Medical Progress investigations raised concerns about potentially illegal sales of human body parts, but they also have uncovered evidence of abortionists allegedly putting women’s lives at greater risk by altering abortion procedures to better harvest aborted baby parts. The investigators also found evidence of possible patient privacy violations.

Planned Parenthood repeatedly has denied all allegations of wrong-doing, and many news outlets now parrot its talking points that the initial Center for Medical Progress videos were deceptively edited or debunked. An independent forensics investigation verified that the videos were authentic.

Some undercover videos show how Planned Parenthood employees callously and flippantly negotiated the price of tiny baby hearts, lungs, livers and brains. Other evidence indicates the abortion giant may have broken HIPAA patient privacy laws.

Meanwhile, Daleiden and other CMP investigators are being prosecuted for their work.

The expose videos catching Planned Parenthood officials selling the body parts of aborted babies have shocked the nation. Here is a list of all 14:

In the first video : Dr. Deborah Nucatola of Planned Parenthood commented on baby-crushing: “We’ve been very good at getting heart, lung, liver, because we know that, so I’m not gonna crush that part, I’m gonna basically crush below, I’m gonna crush above, and I’m gonna see if I can get it all intact.”

: Dr. Deborah Nucatola of Planned Parenthood commented on baby-crushing: “We’ve been very good at getting heart, lung, liver, because we know that, so I’m not gonna crush that part, I’m gonna basically crush below, I’m gonna crush above, and I’m gonna see if I can get it all intact.” In the second video : Planned Parenthood’s Dr. Mary Gatter joked, “I want a Lamborghini” as she negotiated the best price for baby parts.

: Planned Parenthood’s Dr. Mary Gatter joked, “I want a Lamborghini” as she negotiated the best price for baby parts. In the third video : Holly O’Donnell, a former Stem Express employee who worked inside a Planned Parenthood clinic, detailed first-hand the unspeakable atrocities and how she fainted in horror over handling baby legs.

: Holly O’Donnell, a former Stem Express employee who worked inside a Planned Parenthood clinic, detailed first-hand the unspeakable atrocities and how she fainted in horror over handling baby legs. In the fourth video : Planned Parenthood’s Dr. Savita Ginde stated, “We don’t want to do just a flat-fee (per baby) of like, $200. A per-item thing works a little better, just because we can see how much we can get out of it.” She also laughed while looking at a plate of fetal kidneys that were “good to go.”

: Planned Parenthood’s Dr. Savita Ginde stated, “We don’t want to do just a flat-fee (per baby) of like, $200. A per-item thing works a little better, just because we can see how much we can get out of it.” She also laughed while looking at a plate of fetal kidneys that were “good to go.” In the fifth video : Melissa Farrell of Planned Parenthood-Gulf Coast in Houston boasted of Planned Parenthood’s skill in obtaining “intact fetal cadavers” and how her “research” department “contributes so much to the bottom line of our organization here, you know we’re one of the largest affiliates, our Research Department is the largest in the United States.”

: Melissa Farrell of Planned Parenthood-Gulf Coast in Houston boasted of Planned Parenthood’s skill in obtaining “intact fetal cadavers” and how her “research” department “contributes so much to the bottom line of our organization here, you know we’re one of the largest affiliates, our Research Department is the largest in the United States.” In the sixth video : Holly O’Donnell described technicians taking fetal parts without patient consent: “There were times when they would just take what they wanted. And these mothers don’t know. And there’s no way they would know.”

: Holly O’Donnell described technicians taking fetal parts without patient consent: “There were times when they would just take what they wanted. And these mothers don’t know. And there’s no way they would know.” In the seventh and perhaps most disturbing video: Holly O’Donnell described the harvesting, or “procurement,” of organs from a nearly intact late-term fetus aborted at Planned Parenthood Mar Monte’s Alameda clinic in San Jose, CA. “‘You want to see something kind of cool,’” O’Donnell says her supervisor asked her. “And she just taps the heart, and it starts beating. And I’m sitting here and I’m looking at this fetus, and its heart is beating, and I don’t know what to think.”

and perhaps most disturbing video: Holly O’Donnell described the harvesting, or “procurement,” of organs from a nearly intact late-term fetus aborted at Planned Parenthood Mar Monte’s Alameda clinic in San Jose, CA. “‘You want to see something kind of cool,’” O’Donnell says her supervisor asked her. “And she just taps the heart, and it starts beating. And I’m sitting here and I’m looking at this fetus, and its heart is beating, and I don’t know what to think.” In the eighth video : StemExpress CEO Cate Dyer admits Planned Parenthood sells “a lot of” fully intact aborted babies.

: StemExpress CEO Cate Dyer admits Planned Parenthood sells “a lot of” fully intact aborted babies. The ninth video : catches a Planned Parenthood medical director discussing how the abortion company sells fully intact aborted babies — including one who “just fell out” of the womb.

: catches a Planned Parenthood medical director discussing how the abortion company sells fully intact aborted babies — including one who “just fell out” of the womb. The 10th video : catches the nation’s biggest abortion business selling specific body parts — including the heart, eyes and “gonads” of unborn babies. The video also shows the shocking ways in which Planned Parenthood officials admit that they are breaking federal law by selling aborted baby body parts for profit.

: catches the nation’s biggest abortion business selling specific body parts — including the heart, eyes and “gonads” of unborn babies. The video also shows the shocking ways in which Planned Parenthood officials admit that they are breaking federal law by selling aborted baby body parts for profit. Unreleased Videos : Unreleased videos from CMP show Deb Vanderhei of Planned Parenthood caught on tape talking about how Planned Parenthood abortion business affiliates may “want to increase revenue [from selling baby parts] but we can’t stop them…” Another video has a woman talking about the “financial incentives” of selling aborted baby body parts.

: Unreleased videos from CMP show Deb Vanderhei of Planned Parenthood caught on tape talking about how Planned Parenthood abortion business affiliates may “want to increase revenue [from selling baby parts] but we can’t stop them…” Another video has a woman talking about the “financial incentives” of selling aborted baby body parts. The 11th video : catches a Texas Planned Parenthood abortionist planning to sell the intact heads of aborted babies for research. Amna Dermish is caught on tape describing an illegal partial-birth abortion procedure to terminate living, late-term unborn babies which she hopes will yield intact fetal heads for brain harvesting.

: catches a Texas Planned Parenthood abortionist planning to sell the intact heads of aborted babies for research. Amna Dermish is caught on tape describing an illegal partial-birth abortion procedure to terminate living, late-term unborn babies which she hopes will yield intact fetal heads for brain harvesting. The 12th video in the series shows new footage of Jennefer Russo, medical director at Planned Parenthood in Orange County, California, describing to undercover investigators how her abortion business tries to harvest intact aborted babies’ bodies for a local for-profit biotech company and changes the abortion procedure to do so.

in the series shows new footage of Jennefer Russo, medical director at Planned Parenthood in Orange County, California, describing to undercover investigators how her abortion business tries to harvest intact aborted babies’ bodies for a local for-profit biotech company and changes the abortion procedure to do so. The 13th video : exposes a Planned Parenthood medical director admitting that babies born alive after abortion are sometimes killed.

: exposes a Planned Parenthood medical director admitting that babies born alive after abortion are sometimes killed. The 14th video: catches Planned Parenthood executives discussing gruesome abortion procedures and the sale of body parts from aborted babies for profit.

